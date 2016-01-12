Fresh Snow Pea Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Daniel Humm

Humm’s terrific summer salad is crisp and lemony, with bits of meaty pancetta and lots of fresh mint. Since the snow peas are raw, it’s best to buy super-fresh ones, preferably from a farmers’ market. Great Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound snow peas—strings removed, pods sliced on the diagonal 1⁄4 inch wide 
  • 1⁄4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 4 ounces thickly sliced pancetta, cut into 1⁄4-inch dice 
  • 1⁄2 small white onion, finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon lemon oil (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt  
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1⁄2 cup mint leaves, torn
  • 2 ounces Pecorino Sardo cheese 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Soak the snow peas in a medium bowl of ice water for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the pancetta and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned and the fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Spoon off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Drain the snow peas and pat dry. In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1⁄4 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice and lemon oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the snow peas, pancetta, onion and half of the mint and season with salt and pepper; toss well. Garnish with the remaining mint, shave the pecorino on top and serve.

Notes

Olive oil pressed or infused with lemon is available at specialty food stores and most supermarkets. 

Suggested Pairing

Lively, light-bodied Sicilian white: 2011 Tami Grillo

