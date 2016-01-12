Fresh Snow Pea Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino

Humm’s terrific summer salad is crisp and lemony, with bits of meaty pancetta and lots of fresh mint. Since the snow peas are raw, it’s best to buy super-fresh ones, preferably from a farmers’ market. Great Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Soak the snow peas in a medium bowl of ice water for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the pancetta and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned and the fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Spoon off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.
Drain the snow peas and pat dry. In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1⁄4 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice and lemon oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the snow peas, pancetta, onion and half of the mint and season with salt and pepper; toss well. Garnish with the remaining mint, shave the pecorino on top and serve.
Notes
Olive oil pressed or infused with lemon is available at specialty food stores and most supermarkets.
Suggested Pairing
