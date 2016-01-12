Fresh Snow Pea Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak the snow peas in a medium bowl of ice water for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the pancetta and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned and the fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Spoon off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.