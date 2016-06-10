Fresh Raspberry Preserves

Chef Iliana Regan of Chicago's Elizabeth restaurant uses a variety of berries to make her preserves, usually depending on what's in season that she has picked fresh for herself. Here she uses juicy raspberries, which she balances with a bit of acidic red wine vinegar to temper the sweetness. Slideshow: More Raspberry Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cook the raspberries with the salt over moderate heat until they start to break down and release their juices, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally and crushing the berries with the back of a spoon, until very thick, about 45 minutes. Transfer the preserves to a small bowl and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.
Make Ahead
