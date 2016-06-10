Fresh Raspberry Preserves
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Iliana Regan
July 2016

Chef Iliana Regan of Chicago's Elizabeth restaurant uses a variety of berries to make her preserves, usually depending on what's in season that she has picked fresh for herself. Here she uses juicy raspberries, which she balances with a bit of acidic red wine vinegar to temper the sweetness. Slideshow: More Raspberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 24 ounces raspberries (6 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, cook the raspberries with the salt over moderate heat until they start to break down and release their juices, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally and crushing the berries with the back of a spoon, until very thick, about 45 minutes. Transfer the preserves to a small bowl and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.

Make Ahead

The preserves can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

