Fresh Pineapple Sauce
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Annabelle Topacio and Ian Flores
August 2015

This pineapple ice cream topping has just one smart tweak: Campari, which adds a pleasant hint of bitterness. Slideshow: Fruit Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups diced fresh pineapple
  • 2 cups fresh pineapple juice
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon plus 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons Campari

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the Campari and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the Campari and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and shiny, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove from the heat and let cool completely, then refrigerate. Serve cold.

Make Ahead

The pineapple sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up