Fresh Pineapple Sauce

This pineapple ice cream topping has just one smart tweak: Campari, which adds a pleasant hint of bitterness. Slideshow: Fruit Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the Campari and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the Campari and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and shiny, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
Remove from the heat and let cool completely, then refrigerate. Serve cold.
Make Ahead
The pineapple sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
