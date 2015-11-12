Fresh Pineapple Salsa
15 MIN
45 MIN
Serves : Makes 4 cups
Suzanne Couch
December 2015

This refreshing Jamaican salsa gets a lovely flavor from garlic that’s marinated in lemon juice and a good kick of heat from a Scotch bonnet chile. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cups finely chopped fresh pineapple
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped cilantro 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, stemmed and seeded

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice, sugar, salt and garlic; let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a colander, rinse the onion under cold running water; drain well and pat dry. Add the onion and all of the remaining ingredients to the bowl with the garlic mixture and stir well. Cover and let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Pick out and discard the Scotch bonnet chile before serving.

