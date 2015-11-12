Fresh Pineapple Salsa

© Paul Costello
This refreshing Jamaican salsa gets a lovely flavor from garlic that’s marinated in lemon juice and a good kick of heat from a Scotch bonnet chile. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice, sugar, salt and garlic; let stand for 10 minutes.
Step 2
In a colander, rinse the onion under cold running water; drain well and pat dry. Add the onion and all of the remaining ingredients to the bowl with the garlic mixture and stir well. Cover and let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Pick out and discard the Scotch bonnet chile before serving.
