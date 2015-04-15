Fresh Mozzarella
Warm, tender, milky mozzarella is easier to make than you might think. Plus it takes just 20 minutes. Slideshow: More Mozzarella and Burrata Cheese Recipes

  • 2 pounds mozzarella cheese curd (see Note), cut into 1/2-inch-pieces
  • 2  tablespoons kosher salt
  • Extra-virgin olive oil and sea salt, for serving

In a large heatproof bowl, soak the cheese curds in lukewarm water for 10 minutes to bring them to room temperature. Pour off the water. Toss the cheese curds with the kosher salt.

Heat 2 quarts of water to 170° (measured on a candy thermometer). Slowly pour the water around the edge of the bowl until the cheese curds are completely submerged; be sure not to pour the water directly on the curds. Let the curds stand until they begin to melt together into a mass, about 1 minute.

Using 2 wooden spoons or spatulas, pull the curd up from the bottom and fold it over onto itself until it’s smooth and silky and forms tender strands, about 3 minutes.

Fill a large bowl with cold water. Pull a fist-size piece of the warm curd and form it into a ball by stretching and tucking it under and into itself. Pinch off the ball and drop it into the cold water. Repeat with the remaining curd.

To serve, slice the mozzarella, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Or wrap in plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Mozzarella curd is available in many large stores that make their own mozzarella, or by mail from saxelbycheese.com and caputobrotherscreamery.com.

