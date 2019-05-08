Fresh Mint Stracciatella Semifreddo

Fistfuls of fresh mint are steeped in the custard base of this Mint Stracciatella Semifreddo; a slow simmer releases the herb’s oils into the base without leeching any color. The key to extracting the most mint flavor is to bruise the mint beforehand; chopping herbs ruptures only the plant cells that the knife touches. Instead, bruise herbs with a rolling pin or a wooden spoon to rupture more of the cell walls and free the flavorful oils. To make the dreamy swirls in this dessert, gently fold the chocolate into the custard-cream mixture, stirring just once or twice. (The mixture will continue to combine when it’s poured into the pan before freezing.)