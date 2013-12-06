Fresh Lemonade

There are no lemon trees on Long Island, but a summer picnic without lemonade is like Christmas without Santa. The recipe can be garnished with fresh fruit, such as raspberries. Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large glass bowl, combine the lemon juice, sugar and 4 quarts of water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Pour the lemonade into pitchers and serve over ice, garnished with lemon wedges.
Make Ahead
The lemonade can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.
