Fresh Lemonade
Serves : Makes about 5 quarts
David Page
June 1997

There are no lemon trees on Long Island, but a summer picnic without lemonade is like Christmas without Santa. The recipe can be garnished with fresh fruit, such as raspberries.  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh lemon juice (from 12 to 14 large lemons)
  • 2 cups sugar
  • Ice cubes
  • Lemon wedges, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large glass bowl, combine the lemon juice, sugar and 4 quarts of water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Pour the lemonade into pitchers and serve over ice, garnished with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The lemonade can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.

