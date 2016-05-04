Fresh Guacamole and Chips
PHOTO © THE FOOD GAYS
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
The Food Gays

This fresh, zesty guac is loaded with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeños and plenty of fresh lime juice. If you're feeling adventurous (or just plain feisty), try adding a shot of tequila to the mix, too. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 flour tortillas
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 avocados, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 cup diced tomato
  • 1/2 red onion, diced
  • 1 scallion, diced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves  
  • 1 jalapeño with seeds, sliced
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush each tortilla with about 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cut the tortillas into large wedges. Bake directly on the oven rack until slightly brown and crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Keep an eye on the tortillas, as they can start to burn pretty easily. Transfer to a rack.

Step 2    

Place avocados, tomato, red onion, scallion, cilantro and jalapeño in a molcajete. Add the lime juice and the ¼ cup of olive oil and season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper (if using). Mash everything together until you reach the desired consistency (we like to keep some larger chunks of avocado, and blend the rest until it's mostly smooth). Serve with the chips.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up