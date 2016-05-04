Fresh Guacamole and Chips

Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush each tortilla with about 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cut the tortillas into large wedges. Bake directly on the oven rack until slightly brown and crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Keep an eye on the tortillas, as they can start to burn pretty easily. Transfer to a rack.

Step 2

Place avocados, tomato, red onion, scallion, cilantro and jalapeño in a molcajete. Add the lime juice and the ¼ cup of olive oil and season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper (if using). Mash everything together until you reach the desired consistency (we like to keep some larger chunks of avocado, and blend the rest until it's mostly smooth). Serve with the chips.