Fresh Guacamole and Chips

This fresh, zesty guac is loaded with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeños and plenty of fresh lime juice. If you're feeling adventurous (or just plain feisty), try adding a shot of tequila to the mix, too. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush each tortilla with about 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cut the tortillas into large wedges. Bake directly on the oven rack until slightly brown and crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Keep an eye on the tortillas, as they can start to burn pretty easily. Transfer to a rack.
Place avocados, tomato, red onion, scallion, cilantro and jalapeño in a molcajete. Add the lime juice and the ¼ cup of olive oil and season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper (if using). Mash everything together until you reach the desired consistency (we like to keep some larger chunks of avocado, and blend the rest until it's mostly smooth). Serve with the chips.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5