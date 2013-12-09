Fresh Guacamole

This easy guacamole gets its name from its fresh ingredients: ripe avocados, white onion, jalapeño pepper, lime, and cilantro. Slideshow: Fantastic Guacamole Recipes
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.
Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.
