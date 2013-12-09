Fresh Guacamole
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Emily Farris
July 2010

This easy guacamole gets its name from its fresh ingredients: ripe avocados, white onion, jalapeño pepper, lime, and cilantro. Slideshow: Fantastic Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Hass avocados
  • 1/4 cup finely diced white onion
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step

Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.

Make Ahead

Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up