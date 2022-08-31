Fresh Figs With Labneh and Carob Molasses

Spread a bed of labneh on a 7-inch plate, and lay down figs, cut side up. Sprinkle figs evenly with salt and pepper. Drizzle evenly with olive oil and molasses, and sprinkle with hazelnuts and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Note

Find carob molasses at most Middle Eastern grocery stores or online at snukfoods.com. Putting the carob molasses in a squeeze bottle makes for easy plating. Any brand of labneh may be used if Byblos is unavailable and can be found in most grocery stores.

Suggested Pairing

Sweet, brightly tart German Riesling: Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Spätlese