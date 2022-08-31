Ingredients Fruits Fig Fresh Figs With Labneh and Carob Molasses This dessert is a seasonal special at Beit Rima in San Francisco. It's a simple dish, but striking: a geometric bloom of fresh figs laid atop a layer of labneh and topped with carob molasses, olive oil, toasted sesame seeds and hazelnuts, and a shower of black pepper. "This is a dish we do every year when figs are in season, using figs from a local farm with amazing 30-year-old organic fig trees," says Samir Mogannam, chef and owner of Beit Rima. "Our customers go crazy for this dish every summer. It never gets old. It can be eaten as an appetizer, cheese plate, or dessert." Each bite combines a gentle sweetness from the figs glossed in molasses; a floral, creamy freshness from the olive oil and labneh; and a playground of different textures. Carob molasses is a staple Middle Eastern ingredient—it's a dark, thick, sweet syrup with a subtle chocolate flavor. The final dish is an intoxicating combination of olive oil, figs, and carob, all produce that grows on trees in the Levant. By Samir Mogannam Published on August 31, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Heami Lee / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Christine Keely Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Ingredients ⅔ cup labneh (preferably Byblos) (about 6 oz.) 4 to 6 fresh figs (about 5 ounces), quartered lengthwise ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste ½ teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 teaspoons carob molasses 2 teaspoons toasted and crushed hazelnuts 1 teaspoon white and black sesame seeds, toasted Directions Spread a bed of labneh on a 7-inch plate, and lay down figs, cut side up. Sprinkle figs evenly with salt and pepper. Drizzle evenly with olive oil and molasses, and sprinkle with hazelnuts and sesame seeds. Serve immediately. Note Find carob molasses at most Middle Eastern grocery stores or online at snukfoods.com. Putting the carob molasses in a squeeze bottle makes for easy plating. Any brand of labneh may be used if Byblos is unavailable and can be found in most grocery stores. Suggested Pairing Sweet, brightly tart German Riesling: Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Spätlese Print