Fresh Figs with Ibérico Ham and Goat Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Abraham Conlon
October 2016

These addictive fig bites from Fat Rice chef Abraham Conlon are very simple, so it's crucial to use the best ingredients, from true Spanish ham to ripe, juicy figs, crunchy marcona almonds and best-quality olive oil. Slideshow: Fig Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 fresh figs, stemmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup ruby port
  • Black pepper
  • 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
  • 4 ounces very thinly sliced dry-cured ham, such as jamon iberico or serrano, torn into 16 long strips
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 16 marcona or roasted almonds
  • Small mint leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Arrange the figs cut side up on a plate. Drizzle with the port and season with black pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, using a fork, blend the goat cheese with the honey, scallion and a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Step 3    

Dollop small spoonfuls of the goat cheese on the fig halves. Wrap each cheese-topped fig half in a strip of ham and transfer to a platter. Drizzle the figs with olive oil, top with the almonds, mint and sea salt and serve.

Suggested Pairing

The bright citrusy qualities of Arinto, a Portuguese white, cuts perfectly against the savoriness of the ham, the creaminess of the cheese, and the slight sweetness from the figs and honey.

