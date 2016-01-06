Fresh Fig Clafoutis
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
John Besh

The French dessert clafoutis is usually made with cherries, but Besh’s batter can be used as a base for any fruit in season. “The fruit caramelizes as it bakes and becomes absolutely delectable.”  Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing 
  • 2 cups quartered fresh figs (10 ounces)
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter a 10-inch glass pie plate. Arrange the figs cut side up in an even layer in the plate.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the milk with the melted butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla until the sugar has dissolved. Whisk  in the flour until the batter is smooth. Pour the batter evenly over the figs and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden and puffed. Let the clafoutis rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Dried fruit–scented, caramelly tawny port.

