Fresh Fig Clafoutis

Author Name: Jayson Reynolds Review Body: just wondering where the flour is in the ingredient list... someone should be proofing the copy Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-07-17

Author Name: Stardust Review Body: Wow this looks delicious! The recipe is very easy to follow. Will try soon. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-03

Author Name: Katetanic Review Body: I happened to have all the ingredients for this except for flour which is not on the list! Might be a good recipe but incomplete. I may need to go back to grocery again because I would like to try this. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-21

Author Name: rachel wilson Review Body: Looks like the last ingredient should be 1/2 cup flour... not vanilla. I never trust a recipe with this glaring an error. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-08-29

Author Name: immabannel Review Body: Get figgy with it﻿! Lol.. You need to complete your list of ingredients so others won't be misguided. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-07-20

Author Name: 21PixieSticks Review Body: I have kept so many figs lately and definitely would try this recipe of yours tonight! Thank you for sharing. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-07-28