Fresh Fig Clafoutis

The French dessert clafoutis is usually made with cherries, but Besh’s batter can be used as a base for any fruit in season. “The fruit caramelizes as it bakes and becomes absolutely delectable.”
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter a 10-inch glass pie plate. Arrange the figs cut side up in an even layer in the plate.
In a large bowl, whisk the milk with the melted butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla until the sugar has dissolved. Whisk in the flour until the batter is smooth. Pour the batter evenly over the figs and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden and puffed. Let the clafoutis rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jayson Reynolds
Review Body: just wondering where the flour is in the ingredient list... someone should be proofing the copy
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-07-17
Author Name: Stardust
Review Body: Wow this looks delicious! The recipe is very easy to follow. Will try soon.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-03
Author Name: Katetanic
Review Body: I happened to have all the ingredients for this except for flour which is not on the list! Might be a good recipe but incomplete. I may need to go back to grocery again because I would like to try this.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-21
Author Name: rachel wilson
Review Body: Looks like the last ingredient should be 1/2 cup flour... not vanilla. I never trust a recipe with this glaring an error.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: immabannel
Review Body: Get figgy with it! Lol.. You need to complete your list of ingredients so others won't be misguided.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-07-20
Author Name: 21PixieSticks
Review Body: I have kept so many figs lately and definitely would try this recipe of yours tonight! Thank you for sharing.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-28
Author Name: Aymen737
Review Body: It would be quite nice with a bit of lemon zest in it.. My sister tried it once and it was great!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-29