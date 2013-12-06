Fresh Cranberry Relish

This raw version of cranberry sauce has finely chopped pieces of orange, apple and lemon plus coarsely chopped cranberries and crunchy walnuts. Slideshow: Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the orange, apple and lemon and pulse until finely chopped. Add the cranberries and pulse until the berries are coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the sugar and walnuts.
Make Ahead
The relish can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Author Name: Liberty Becker
Review Body: Excellent and simple! love the texture of zest and crunchy cranberries. I did not add walnuts as to a tree nut allergy.
