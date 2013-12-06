Fresh Cranberry Relish
This raw version of cranberry sauce has finely chopped pieces of orange, apple and lemon plus coarsely chopped cranberries and crunchy walnuts. Slideshow: Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

  • 1 medium unpeeled orange—scrubbed, halved, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple—peeled, cored and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1/4 medium unpeeled lemon—scrubbed, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries (1/2 pound)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts (about 2 ounces)

In a food processor, combine the orange, apple and lemon and pulse until finely chopped. Add the cranberries and pulse until the berries are coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the sugar and walnuts.

The relish can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Sweet Potato Cakes with Fresh Cranberry Relish.

