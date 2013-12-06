Fresh Corn and Blue Potato Hash

Most blue potatoes are heirloom vegetables, both the varieties that are blue through and through and those that only have blue skin. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a large pinch of salt and boil over moderately high heat until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool, then quarter them.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the corn until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the potatoes and cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and cook until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the spinach and cook, tossing, until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Sprinkle the Manchego over the potatoes and stir twice, then transfer to a platter and serve.
