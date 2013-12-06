Fresh Corn and Blue Potato Hash
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
August 2004

Most blue potatoes are heirloom vegetables, both the varieties that are blue through and through and those that only have blue skin.    Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 1 pound small blue potatoes, or other small, slightly waxy potatoes
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 cups baby spinach leaves (2 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup shredded Manchego cheese (1 1/2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a large pinch of salt and boil over moderately high heat until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool, then quarter them.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the corn until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the potatoes and cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and cook until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the spinach and cook, tossing, until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Sprinkle the Manchego over the potatoes and stir twice, then transfer to a platter and serve.

