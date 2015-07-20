Fresh Cherries with Spring Onions and Cilantro

© Cedric Angeles
Bright, fresh and exceptionally simple, this five-ingredient salad from chef Zakary Pelaccio is a perfect way to highlight supersweet cherries. Slideshow: More Cherry Recipes
In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients. Season with more vinegar and fish sauce, if desired. Transfer to a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.
Review Body: Great balance of sweet, salty and herbaceous. It was a great accompaniment to the slow braised pork shoulder we had for dinner.
Date Published: 2017-08-08