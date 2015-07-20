Fresh Cherries with Spring Onions and Cilantro
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Zakary Pelaccio
August 2015

Bright, fresh and exceptionally simple, this five-ingredient salad from chef Zakary Pelaccio is a perfect way to highlight supersweet cherries. Slideshow: More Cherry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/4 pounds fresh cherries, pitted and halved (about 8 cups)
  • 3 spring onions, bulbs only, thinly sliced (greens reserved for another use)
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped cilantro, plus leaves for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce, plus more for seasoning

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients. Season with more vinegar and fish sauce, if desired. Transfer to a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.

