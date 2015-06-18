Fresh Cabbage, Cucumber and Radish Kimchi
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 cups
Mei Lin
July 2015

This simple, crunchy kimchi recipe from Top Chef winner Mei Lin cuts the traditional fermentation process down to just five hours. If Lin has any leftovers, she makes a quick and healthy stew by simmering them in dashi with tofu. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large head of napa cabbage (3 pounds)—halved lengthwise, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 3 English cucumbers, sliced 1/3 inch thick
  • 1 1/4 pounds daikon, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 20 medium radishes, quartered
  • 1/2 cup kosher salt
  • 4 ounces fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup gochugaru (Korean red chile flakes) (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 6 large garlic cloves, chopped (1/4 cup)
  • 3 tablespoons hot sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the cabbage, cucumbers, daikon and radishes in 4 separate bowls. Add 2 tablespoons of the kosher salt to each bowl and toss well to coat the vegetables. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a blender, combine all of the remaining ingredients and puree until almost smooth.

Step 3    

Drain the vegetables thoroughly and gently squeeze out any excess water. In a large bowl, toss all of the vegetables with the ginger-gochugaru dressing. Cover the kimchi and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

Make Ahead

The kimchi can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Notes

Gochugaru is available at Asian markets, stores like Whole Foods and amazon.com.

 

