Fresh Cabbage, Cucumber and Radish Kimchi

This simple, crunchy kimchi recipe from Top Chef winner Mei Lin cuts the traditional fermentation process down to just five hours. If Lin has any leftovers, she makes a quick and healthy stew by simmering them in dashi with tofu. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes
How to Make It
Put the cabbage, cucumbers, daikon and radishes in 4 separate bowls. Add 2 tablespoons of the kosher salt to each bowl and toss well to coat the vegetables. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, in a blender, combine all of the remaining ingredients and puree until almost smooth.
Drain the vegetables thoroughly and gently squeeze out any excess water. In a large bowl, toss all of the vegetables with the ginger-gochugaru dressing. Cover the kimchi and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
Gochugaru is available at Asian markets, stores like Whole Foods and amazon.com.
