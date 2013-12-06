Fresh Blueberry Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/4 cups
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
August 2009

Invite friends to make the toppings for an indulgent ice-cream potluck partypeanut brittle mixed with crispy rice cereal, fresh blueberry sauce and an over-the-top mix of crushed chocolate-covered pretzels, cookie crumbs and more.  More Great, Ice Cream Sundaes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound blueberries
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, mix the blueberries with the sugar. Cook over moderate heat until the blueberries begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Transfer 1/2 cup of the blueberries to a blender and puree; scrape the puree back into the sauce. Stir in the lemon juice and salt and serve the sauce warm.

