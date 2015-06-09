© Lucas Allen
A shandy meets a gin sour in this fragrant aperitif from L.A. bartender Tina Ross. For the white ale stirred in at the end, she recommends one with orange and coriander flavors such as Avery White Rascal or Blanche de Bruxelles.
Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the orange slices with 5 of the thyme sprigs. Add the gin, vermouth, lemon juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and fine-strain into a chilled white wine glass half-filled with ice. Stir in the ale and garnish with the remaining thyme sprig.
