Fresh Air
Serves : Makes 1
Tina Ross

A shandy meets a gin sour in this fragrant aperitif from L.A. bartender Tina Ross. For the white ale stirred in at the end, she recommends one with orange and coriander flavors such as Avery White Rascal or Blanche de Bruxelles. Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 2 half-moon orange slices
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 1 ounce London dry gin
  • 3/4 ounce French blanc vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 1 ounce chilled Belgian-style white ale

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the orange slices with 5 of the thyme sprigs. Add the gin, vermouth, lemon juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker  with ice, shake well and fine-strain into a chilled white wine glass half-filled with ice. Stir in the ale and garnish with the remaining thyme sprig.

