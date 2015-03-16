Frenchie Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ryan Angulo
April 2015

Roasted cherry tomatoes are key to the sweet, flavorful dressing that tops this hearty salad. Slideshow: More Green Salad Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED MUSTARD SEEDS

  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds
  • 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

DRESSING

  • 4 ounces cherry tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • 4 slices of thick-cut bacon (4 ounces ), cut into 1-inch dice or strips
  • 2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (1/3 cup)
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 4 heads of Little Gem or baby romaine lettuce (1 pound), leaves separated
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Pickle the mustard seeds

In a small saucepan, combine the mustard seeds and vinegar and bring to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let stand for 1 hour.

Step 2    Make the dressing

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small ovenproof skillet or baking dish, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast for 30 minutes, until the tomatoes have popped and are browned in spots. Transfer to a blender. Add the remaining ingredients; puree until smooth.

Step 3    Make the salad

In a small skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until browned and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. In a small bowl, blend the blue cheese with the crème fraîche until smooth. Dollop the mixture onto plates and spread slightly. In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with half of the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the lettuce on top of the blue cheese mixture. Garnish with the pickled mustard seeds, bacon and chives. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied Picpoul de Pinet from the south of France is a great salad wine.

