Frenched Hot Chocolate

"Chartreuse and chocolate is among the world's most underrated combinations," says Bobby Heugel, co-owner of Anvil Bar & Refuge in Houston. He melds the two ingredients in this boozy, rich hot chocolate. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, Chartreuse, Calvados, chocolate, vanilla bean and seeds and cinnamon stick. Stir constantly over moderate heat until the chocolate is completely melted. Remove from the heat, discard the vanilla bean and whisk the hot chocolate until frothy. Ladle into warmed mugs or heatproof glasses and garnish with cinnamon.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Don't know about this combination!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-06