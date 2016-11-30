Frenched Hot Chocolate
Yield
Serves : 3 to 4 drinks
Bobby Heugel

"Chartreuse and chocolate is among the world's most underrated combinations," says Bobby Heugel, co-owner of Anvil Bar & Refuge in Houston. He melds the two ingredients in this boozy, rich hot chocolate. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces whole milk
  • 6 ounces yellow Chartreuse (honeyed herbal liqueur)
  • 4 ounces Calvados
  • 2 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
  • One 3-inch cinnamon stick, plus freshly grated or ground cinnamon for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, Chartreuse, Calvados, chocolate, vanilla bean and seeds and cinnamon stick. Stir constantly over moderate heat until the chocolate is completely melted. Remove from the heat, discard the vanilla bean and whisk the hot chocolate until frothy. Ladle into warmed mugs or heatproof glasses and garnish with cinnamon.

