French Silk Pie

Review Body: I love this recipe and have made it several times. It's easy enough to make if you follow the instructions. Some of it is maybe slightly counter intuitive, and I had to deviate slightly with a step or two, but it all comes together in the end for a completely delicious outcome. This recipe wasn't quite as sweet as I was anticipating, but my guests liked it that way. The only thing about this recipe is that I find that it does not save well. The crust can get a little soggy after a time. I recommend serving and eating it all when it is fresh because when it all comes together, this pie is delicious.

Author Name: Jen Reilly Bluma

Review Body: Sadly, there's a reason why this recipe has no reviews. That should be the 1st sign not to attempt. I typically trust Food and Wine as a great source, but this pie recipe made no sense. First the brown sugar/cornstarch/egg yolk mixture turned into a gloppy solid ball. If there was a specific order to be followed here, it wasn't clear for me. Next, after the 3 minute of heating with the milk it never got very thick. It was completely runny still and never set up like a heavy cream whipped up would for a French silk filling. Also, why would I actually want to make something that needs a sieve for this pie? Finally, the whipped cream topping was my only hope for saving this into an edible pie. After chilling the chocolate milk liquid for 4 hours, it sad as a liquid in my baked pie shell until I realized this was never going to set up. I incorporated the whipping cream (the top layer) into the chocolate milk filling, and it turned into what looked more like what was expected--a mousse consistency, still not really a solid, and still with flecks of chocolate. I was able to eat one piece. Even though I attempted to follow the instructions to a T, this recipe was such a waste of time!

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-05-20