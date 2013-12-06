French Press Brewed Coffee

How to Make It

Step 1 In a burr grinder set to a coarse grind size, grind the coffee beans. Heat the water until it reaches 206° on an instant-read thermometer; alternatively, bring the water to a boil, then let stand for 1 minute.

Step 2 Pour some of the hot water into the French press to preheat it. Discard the preheating water.

Step 3 Pour the ground coffee into the French press. Place the French press on a kitchen scale and set the scale to zero. Pour 600 grams of the hot water into the French press, thoroughly saturating the coffee grounds. Let stand for 1 minute. Quickly stir the steeping coffee to break up the cap of grounds floating on top. Cover the French press with its top, without pressing the filter down, and let stand for 3 minutes longer.