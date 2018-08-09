French Pearl

The turn of the 21st century brought a renewed interest in craft cocktails at bars across the United States. Audrey Saunders’ Pegu Club in New York City was one of the bars that helped bring the cocktail craze to the masses. Here, she shares her recipe for an elegant, anise-flavored cocktail. In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best.
How to Make It
Muddle lime juice, simple syrup, and 1 spearmint sprig in a cocktail shaker. Add gin and Pernod. Fill shaker with ice cubes; cover and shake until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Using a Hawthorne strainer, pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel and remaining spearmint sprig.
