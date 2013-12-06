French Pastry Shell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes ONE 11-INCH TART SHELL
Lydie Marshall
May 2014

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons cold water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the flour, butter, sugar and salt and process for 10 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the water and pulse just until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Pinch the dough; it should hold together. If not, add up to 1 more tablespoon of water.

Step 2    

Transfer the dough to a work surface and, using the heel of your hand and working a little of the dough at a time, knead lightly and quickly to blend the butter and flour. Gather the dough into a ball and flatten slightly. Wrap in waxed paper and refrigerate just long enough to firm up the butter, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Roll out the dough to a 13-inch circle. Line a fluted 11-inch tart pan with a removable bottom with the dough, without stretching. Trim the edges and prick the bottom. Wrap well with plastic wrap and freeze until needed.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up