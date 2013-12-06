French Pastry Shell

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the flour, butter, sugar and salt and process for 10 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the water and pulse just until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Pinch the dough; it should hold together. If not, add up to 1 more tablespoon of water.

Step 2 Transfer the dough to a work surface and, using the heel of your hand and working a little of the dough at a time, knead lightly and quickly to blend the butter and flour. Gather the dough into a ball and flatten slightly. Wrap in waxed paper and refrigerate just long enough to firm up the butter, about 15 minutes.