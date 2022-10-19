Ingredients Chicken Chicken Thighs French Onion Chicken Pot Pie Be the first to rate & review! This French onion chicken pot pie is about to be your new favorite comfort dish. By Jasmine Smith Published on October 19, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Active Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 20 mins Servings: 4 We took the best parts of French onion soup and chicken pot pie and brought them together in one savory and delicious dish. Roasted and shredded chicken thighs form the base of the pie, along with the deeply caramelized onions and carrots that lend some sweet notes to the dish. Rosemary, thyme, and sherry bring earthiness to help balance it all out. Assembly is simple: Layer the onion mixture with the chicken and top the skillet with a generous amount of Gruyére and buttery puff pastry. If you like, cut decorative rounds from the puff pastry to make the crust even more visually appealing. And if you'd like to make this even easier, use store-bought rotisserie chicken instead of chicken thighs. Ingredients 6 (about 2 1/2 pounds total) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided 1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed (from 1 [17.3-ounce] package) 1 large egg, beaten 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 medium-size (about 1 pound, 4 ounces total) yellow onions, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inch-thick (4 1/2 cups) 2 large (6 ounces total) carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup) ¼ cup water 1 tablespoon minced garlic (from 3 garlic cloves) ¼ cup dry sherry 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface 2 cups beef stock 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish ¾ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary 4 ounces shredded Gruyère cheese, shredded (1 cup) Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chicken, 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat. Place chicken, skin side up, on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 35 minutes. Remove chicken from oven, and let cool at room temperature until chicken is easy to handle, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard skin and bones. Using 2 forks, shred chicken into bite-size pieces; set aside. (You'll have about 3 cups.) Unfold pastry sheet, and roll into a 9-inch square on a lightly floured work surface. Using a 3-inch round cookie cutter, cut pastry into 7 rounds. Discard excess dough. Place pastry rounds on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Brush tops evenly with egg. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is light brown and puffed, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool on baking sheet. While pastry rounds are cooling, heat butter and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add onions; cook, stirring often, until golden brown, 25 to 28 minutes, adjusting heat as needed to prevent burning. Stir in carrots and water; cook, stirring often, until onions are deep golden brown and carrots are tender-crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add sherry, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of skillet using a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring often, until liquid is evaporated, about 45 seconds. Stir in flour; cook, stirring constantly, until flour is light brown and onions become pasty, about 1 minute. Gradually stir in stock, and bring mixture to a simmer over medium. Simmer, stirring often, until mixture thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in reserved chicken, thyme, rosemary, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Remove from heat. Nestle puff pastry rounds on top of chicken mixture in skillet. Sprinkle cheese evenly over chicken mixture and puff pastry rounds. Bake at 425°F until cheese is completely melted, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Garnish with additional thyme leaves, and serve. Rate it Print