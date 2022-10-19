French Onion Chicken Pot Pie

We took the best parts of French onion soup and chicken pot pie and brought them together in one savory and delicious dish. Roasted and shredded chicken thighs form the base of the pie, along with the deeply caramelized onions and carrots that lend some sweet notes to the dish. Rosemary, thyme, and sherry bring earthiness to help balance it all out. Assembly is simple: Layer the onion mixture with the chicken and top the skillet with a generous amount of Gruyére and buttery puff pastry. If you like, cut decorative rounds from the puff pastry to make the crust even more visually appealing. And if you'd like to make this even easier, use store-bought rotisserie chicken instead of chicken thighs.