French Canadian
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Sean Muldoon

While this drink possesses a nice "whisky bite," says Sean Muldoon, its floral fruitiness makes it a great introduction to the spirit. If you can't find crème de mûre, substitute crème de cassis (black-currant liqueur), which has a similar berry flavor. Glassware Guide  More Whiskey Drinks

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces Canadian whisky
  • 1/2 ounce crème de mûre (blackberry liqueur)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce cane syrup or Rich Simple Syrup
  • 4 dashes of absinthe

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass.

