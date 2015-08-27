French Bean Mimosa Salad

The French like using beans in salads—most famously in their salade niçoise, a tuna salad from the Mediterranean city of Nice. This salad combines French beans and peas, and tops them off with finely chopped eggs. It’s my take on oeufs mimosa—deviled eggs, in which the yolks are chopped and mixed with mayonnaise or salad dressing. This salad actually tastes really nice when the beans and peas are still warm. Slideshow: Green Bean Recipes
How to Make It
Finely chop the shallot and put it into a little bowl. Add all the remaining dressing ingredients and mix.
Boil the eggs for 10 minutes, then set aside to cool.
Trim the French beans and cook together with the frozen peas for 4 minutes in boiling salted water. Drain and rinse with cold water so that the vegetables retain their vibrant green color. Put onto a serving plate.
Peel and finely chop the eggs, walnuts and capers, and scatter over the salad, then drizzle with the dressing before serving. This salad can be served warm or cold.
