French Bean Mimosa Salad

The French like using beans in salads—most famously in their salade niçoise, a tuna salad from the Mediterranean city of Nice. This salad combines French beans and peas, and tops them off with finely chopped eggs. It's my take on oeufs mimosa—deviled eggs, in which the yolks are chopped and mixed with mayonnaise or salad dressing. This salad actually tastes really nice when the beans and peas are still warm.