© Paul Costello
Mixologists around the world make this fizzy, lemony drink with gin, but New Orleans bartenders opt for cognac. More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the cognac, simple syrup and lemon juice and shake well. Strain into a martini glass, top with sparkling wine and serve.
Notes
Buy the ingredients on Drizly and have them delivered in under an hour. Find out if they operate near you.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2612
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5