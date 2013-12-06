French 75
© Paul Costello
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Neal Bodenheimer
May 2010

Mixologists around the world make this fizzy, lemony drink with gin, but New Orleans bartenders opt for cognac.  More Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces VSOP cognac
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Sparkling wine

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the cognac, simple syrup and lemon juice and shake well. Strain into a martini glass, top with sparkling wine and serve.

Notes

Buy the ingredients on Drizly and have them delivered in under an hour. Find out if they operate near you.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up