Freekeh with Grilled Tofu and Miso-Lime Dressing
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristin Donnelly
August 2016

Freekeh—roasted and cracked green wheat—is delicious, healthy and fast to cook. Cookbook author Kristin Donnelly tosses it with a bright and flavorful Asian dressing, adding plenty of cucumbers for crunch. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups cracked freekeh
  • 8 ounces haricots verts, trimmed and halved crosswise
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest plus 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons white miso
  • 2 teaspoons packed finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 scallions, white and green parts thinly sliced separately
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 14-ounce package firm tofu—drained, sliced 1/2 inch thick and patted dry with paper towels
  • 3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • Mint and furikake (see Note) or toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the freekeh in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until tender, about 20 minutes; add the haricots verts for the last 2 minutes. Drain and rinse the freekeh and beans under cold running water until cool. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the rice vinegar with the lime zest, lime juice, miso, ginger and scallion whites. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the toasted sesame oil and canola oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Heat a grill pan. Season the tofu with salt and pepper and brush with 1/4 cup of the dressing. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until grill marks form and the tofu is heated through, about 3 minutes per side.

Step 4    

Add the remaining dressing, the cucumbers and two-thirds  of the scallion greens to the freekeh, season with salt and pepper and toss. Mound the freekeh salad on plates and top with the grilled tofu. Garnish with the remaining scallion greens, mint and furikake and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked freekeh and haricots verts and the dressing can all be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before using.

Notes

Furikake is a Japanese condiment made from dried seaweed, sesame seeds and fish. It's available at Asian markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant and minerally Pinot Bianco.

