Freekeh with Grilled Tofu and Miso-Lime Dressing

Freekeh—roasted and cracked green wheat—is delicious, healthy and fast to cook. Cookbook author Kristin Donnelly tosses it with a bright and flavorful Asian dressing, adding plenty of cucumbers for crunch. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains
How to Make It
Cook the freekeh in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until tender, about 20 minutes; add the haricots verts for the last 2 minutes. Drain and rinse the freekeh and beans under cold running water until cool. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the rice vinegar with the lime zest, lime juice, miso, ginger and scallion whites. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the toasted sesame oil and canola oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a grill pan. Season the tofu with salt and pepper and brush with 1/4 cup of the dressing. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until grill marks form and the tofu is heated through, about 3 minutes per side.
Add the remaining dressing, the cucumbers and two-thirds of the scallion greens to the freekeh, season with salt and pepper and toss. Mound the freekeh salad on plates and top with the grilled tofu. Garnish with the remaining scallion greens, mint and furikake and serve.
Notes
Furikake is a Japanese condiment made from dried seaweed, sesame seeds and fish. It's available at Asian markets and on amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
