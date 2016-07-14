Freekeh with Grilled Tofu and Miso-Lime Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the freekeh in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until tender, about 20 minutes; add the haricots verts for the last 2 minutes. Drain and rinse the freekeh and beans under cold running water until cool. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the rice vinegar with the lime zest, lime juice, miso, ginger and scallion whites. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the toasted sesame oil and canola oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Heat a grill pan. Season the tofu with salt and pepper and brush with 1/4 cup of the dressing. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until grill marks form and the tofu is heated through, about 3 minutes per side.