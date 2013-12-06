Frasca's Gorp
Yield
Serves : 8
Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson
February 2007

"We call this the snack food of champions," says Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson of his chocolate-and-raisin-studded mix. It gives him an energy boost during long, intense bike rides and long, intense nights in the kitchen.    More Snack Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 cups salted roasted almonds (7 ounces)
  • 2 cups salted dry-roasted peanuts (7 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 cups golden raisins (8 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips (9 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, combine all of the gorp ingredients and serve.

Make Ahead

The gorp can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

