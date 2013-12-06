Frasca's Gorp

© Maura McEvoy
"We call this the snack food of champions," says Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson of his chocolate-and-raisin-studded mix. It gives him an energy boost during long, intense bike rides and long, intense nights in the kitchen. More Snack Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, combine all of the gorp ingredients and serve.
Make Ahead
The gorp can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
