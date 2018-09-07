Frank’s Vinaigrette
This vinaigrette, made with three different vinegars, comes from Frank Stitt at Highland’s Bar & Grill in Birmingham, Alabama.  This recipe makes the perfect amount for about 1 pound of mixed lettuces – try it as an accompaniment to Zucchini-and-Herb-Stuffed Chicken.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fruity red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Spanish sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey or apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Whisk together red wine vinegar, sherry vinegar, apple cider vinegar, shallot, and thyme in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper; let stand 15 minutes. Whisk in oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

