Frank’s Vinaigrette

This vinaigrette, made with three different vinegars, comes from Frank Stitt at Highland’s Bar & Grill in Birmingham, Alabama. This recipe makes the perfect amount for about 1 pound of mixed lettuces – try it as an accompaniment to Zucchini-and-Herb-Stuffed Chicken.
How to Make It
Step
Whisk together red wine vinegar, sherry vinegar, apple cider vinegar, shallot, and thyme in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper; let stand 15 minutes. Whisk in oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5