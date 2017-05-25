Fox Spice
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1/3 cup (80 milliliters)
Jeremy Fox

Adapted from ON VEGETABLES: MODERN RECIPES FOR THE HOME KITCHEN by Jeremy Fox (Phaidon, $49.95 US/$59.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Seasoning Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons black peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons ground mace
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon whole cloves

How to Make It

Step

In a wide sauté pan, combine the peppercorns, mace, cinnamon, coriander seeds, and cloves and toast over medium heat, stirring, until fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the spices to a spice grinder and process until very finely ground. Transfer the spice blend to an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 2 months. When the blend loses its fragrance, make a new batch.

