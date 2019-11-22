Four-Layer Caviar Dip
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
By Food & Wine

Layers of creamy egg salad; crisp red onion; herbed cream cheese; and salty, briney caviar come together in a beautiful molded dip that serves up an entire caviar platter in one dish.

Ingredients

  • 6 large hard-cooked eggs, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/2  teaspoon kosher salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup finely chopped red onion, rinsed and dried
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh chives
  • 2 ounces black caviar (such as paddlefish)
  • Water crackers

How to Make It

Step

Stir together chopped eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, and salt in a medium bowl. Lightly grease a 6-inch ring mold with cooking spray. Spoon egg mixture evenly on bottom of prepared ring mold. Top evenly with onion. Stir together cream cheese and chives in a bowl, and gently spread over onion; top with black caviar. Refrigerate 2 hours. Unmold onto a serving plate or platter, and serve with crackers.

Notes

Source sustainable caviar from Passmore Ranch. ($84 for a 30-gram jar, 
passmoreranch.com)

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com