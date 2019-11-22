Four-Layer Caviar Dip

Step

Stir together chopped eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, and salt in a medium bowl. Lightly grease a 6-inch ring mold with cooking spray. Spoon egg mixture evenly on bottom of prepared ring mold. Top evenly with onion. Stir together cream cheese and chives in a bowl, and gently spread over onion; top with black caviar. Refrigerate 2 hours. Unmold onto a serving plate or platter, and serve with crackers.