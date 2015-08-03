Four Cheese Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and stir in the mozzarella and asiago cheese until they are melted. Season the cheese sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3 In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the cheese sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of cheese sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top.

Step 4 Spread an even layer of cheese sauce over the noodles, then dollop half the ricotta. Top with another layer of 3 noodles, then sauce, then the remaining 3 noodles and sauce. Dollop with the remaining ricotta and sprinkle with the cheddar cheese.