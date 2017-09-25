Four-Cheese Fondue 

Marcus Nilsson
This classic fondue from NYC chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg includes Jarlsberg, Emmental, Gruyère and Parmigiano, plus just the right amount of kirsch. It’s creamy, gooey and perfectly balanced. Slideshow: More Fondue Recipes
In a fondue pot or an enameled cast-iron casserole, whisk the wine with the cornstarch, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until barely thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the cheese in small handfuls, whisking constantly, until very smooth and hot; let each handful melt completely before adding more. Stir in the kirsch and season with salt. Serve hot with bread and apple wedges.
