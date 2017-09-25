Four-Cheese Fondue 

Step

In a fondue pot or an enameled cast-iron casserole, whisk the wine with the cornstarch, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until barely thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the cheese in small handfuls, whisking constantly, until very smooth and hot; let each handful melt completely before adding more. Stir in the kirsch and season with salt. Serve hot with bread and apple wedges.