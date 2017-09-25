Four-Cheese Fondue 
Bruce Bromberg and Eric Bromberg
November 2017

This classic fondue from NYC chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg includes Jarlsberg, Emmental, Gruyère and Parmigiano, plus just the right amount of kirsch. It’s creamy, gooey and perfectly balanced. Slideshow: More Fondue Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dry white wine 
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 6 ounces Jarlsberg cheese, shredded  (1 1/2 cups) 
  • 6 ounces Emmental cheese, shredded  (1 1/2 cups) 
  • 6 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded  (1 1/2 cups) 
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 
  • 1 tablespoon kirsch 
  • Rustic bread cubes and apple wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step

In a fondue pot or an enameled cast-iron casserole, whisk the wine with the cornstarch, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until barely thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the cheese in small handfuls, whisking constantly, until very smooth and hot; let each handful melt completely before adding more. Stir in the kirsch and season with salt. Serve hot with bread and apple wedges.

