Fortitude
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Pamela Wiznitzer

“Our Founding Fathers were drinking whiskey and rum flips served in taverns,” says bartender Pamela Wiznitzer. For this flip (a sweetened cocktail made with a whole raw egg and spice), she adds sweet sherry, balsamic vinegar and chocolaty mole bitters. Slideshow: More Flips and Fizzes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Irish whiskey, preferably Powers John’s Lane
  • 3/4 ounce banana liqueur, preferably Giffard Banane du Brésil
  • 3/4 ounce Pedro Ximénez sherry
  • 1/4 ounce St. Elizabeth allspice dram (rum-based allspice liqueur)
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar 
  • 3 dashes of mole bitters
  • 1 large egg
  • Ice
  • Small pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and nutmeg; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled wineglass and garnish with the nutmeg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up