Fortified Soy Sauce 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
9 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
Jonathan Yao
July 2018

Infused with bonito flakes, kombu, and nutritional yeast, this Fortified Soy Sauce is an umami quintuple-threat from Best New Chef Jonathan Yao. At Kato in Los Angeles, Yao uses the sauce to make the broth of his Steamed Fish with Soy Broth. While you’ll only need a couple of teaspoons of the sauce for the fish, we loved having it around to enrich marinades and noodle dishes.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups bonito flakes (about 5/8 ounce)
  • 1 1/4 cups dark soy sauce (such as Kikkoman)
  • 4 teaspoons nutritional yeast (about 1/8 ounce)
  • 1 tablespoon sake
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons mirin
  • 1 (1 3/4- x 6-inch) Rishiri kombu sheet (such as Uneno)

How to Make It

Step

Combine all ingredients in a medium heatproof glass bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Place over a medium saucepan of simmering water over medium-low. Cook 1 hour. Remove from heat. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Chill at least 8 hours. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids.

Notes

Premium Rishiri kombu, from Rishiri Island off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, can be ordered from toirokitchen.com. Use the wonderfully savory leftover Fortified Soy Sauce anywhere you’d use soy sauce—it also makes an excellent substitute for fish sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up