Infused with bonito flakes, kombu, and nutritional yeast, this Fortified Soy Sauce is an umami quintuple-threat from Best New Chef Jonathan Yao. At Kato in Los Angeles, Yao uses the sauce to make the broth of his Steamed Fish with Soy Broth. While you’ll only need a couple of teaspoons of the sauce for the fish, we loved having it around to enrich marinades and noodle dishes.