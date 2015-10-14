Forgotten Cookies
© John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18
Sarah Grueneberg
November 2015

At her new Chicago restaurant, Monteverde, chef Sarah Grueneberg uses egg yolks in her exceptional pasta, then transforms the whites into these delicious classic Southern cookies that are barely baked, then left in the oven overnight to develop their wonderful crispy-chewy texture. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips 
  • 3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans
  • 1/4 cup dried cherries
  • Coarse sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar at medium speed until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. With the machine on, gradually add the sugar. Add the vanilla bean paste and cardamom and beat at high speed until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Using a spatula, scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl and fold in the chocolate chips, pecans and cherries.

Step 2    

Using 2 spoons, drop 2-inch balls of the meringue mixture onto a large foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the cookies with sea salt and bake for 5 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave the cookies in for at least 8 hours or overnight before serving. 

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up