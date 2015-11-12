Forbidden Black Rice with Ginger and Cardamom
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Akasha Richmond
December 2015

This rich-tasting black rice from chef Akasha Richmond is fragrant with cardamom. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons ghee (see Note)
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 cups forbidden black rice (14 ounces), rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon green cardamom pods, cracked
  • Sea salt
  • Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the ghee. Add the shallot and ginger and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice and cardamom  and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add 3 cups of water and a generous pinch of sea salt and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 15 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with sliced scallions and serve.

Notes

Ghee is a type of clarified butter that’s available at Indian markets and Whole Foods, and on amazon.com.

