Forbidden Black Rice with Ginger and Cardamom

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the ghee. Add the shallot and ginger and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice and cardamom and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add 3 cups of water and a generous pinch of sea salt and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 15 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with sliced scallions and serve.