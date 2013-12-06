Foil-Wrapped Halibut Fillets with Rosemary Butter

The fish emerges from the foil packets succulent, flaky and nicely infused with rosemary flavor. Try it with the Roasted Tomato and Eggplant Tian. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
Preheat the oven to 450°. Cut four 12-inch sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Place 1/2 teaspoon of butter in the center of each foil sheet. Lay a fillet on each sheet and top with 1/2 teaspoon of butter and one 4-inch sprig of rosemary. Enclose the fish in foil, crimping the edges to form a tight seal. Bake for 1- minutes, or until the fish is opaque throughout. Transfer the fish to plates and garnish with rosemary sprigs.
Rosemary complements Chardonnay, and the herb's presence is a tipoff that a crisp California bottling—such as Iron Horse or Mirassou Family Selection—would be a fine choice.
