Foil-Wrapped Halibut Fillets with Rosemary Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Georgeanne Brennan
September 1997

The fish emerges from the foil packets succulent, flaky and nicely infused with rosemary flavor. Try it with the Roasted Tomato and Eggplant Tian. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Four 6-ounce halibut fillets, about 1 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • Four 4-inch rosemary sprigs, plus longer sprigs for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Cut four 12-inch sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Place 1/2 teaspoon of butter in the center of each foil sheet. Lay a fillet on each sheet and top with 1/2 teaspoon of butter and one 4-inch sprig of rosemary. Enclose the fish in foil, crimping the edges to form a tight seal. Bake for 1- minutes, or until the fish is opaque throughout. Transfer the fish to plates and garnish with rosemary sprigs.

Suggested Pairing

Rosemary complements Chardonnay, and the herb's presence is a tipoff that a crisp California bottling—such as Iron Horse or Mirassou Family Selection—would be a fine choice.

