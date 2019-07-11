This snack, also known as focaccia di Recco, is a crisp, flaky, cheese-filled Italian bread, perfect for snacking on at any time of day. The dough is stretchy and easy to work with. Try stretching it over the lip of the pan to help to hold it in place so it doesn’t spring back.



Focaccia col formaggio is best when made in a tinned copper pizza pan (from $40; amazon.com). For a recipe using a standard pizza pan, click here.