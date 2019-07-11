This snack, also known as focaccia di Recco, is a crisp, flaky, cheese-filled Italian bread, perfect for snacking on at any time of day. The dough is stretchy and easy to work with. Try stretching it over the lip of the pan to help to hold it in place so it doesn’t spring back.
Focaccia col formaggio is best when made in a tinned copper pizza pan (from $40; amazon.com). For a recipe using a standard pizza pan, click here.
How to Make It
Beat flour, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup oil, and 1 teaspoon salt with a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment on medium-low speed until dough is soft and slightly sticky, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn dough out onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes, dusting lightly with flour as needed. Wrap dough ball tightly in plastic wrap; let rest at room temperature 3 hours.
Place a pizza stone on middle rack of oven. Preheat oven to 500°F. Brush a 15-inch round rimmed baking pan (such as a copper focaccia pan) with 1 tablespoon oil. Unwrap dough ball; divide in half. Roll each half into a 16-inch circle on a lightly floured surface, picking up and carefully stretching dough as needed. Stretch 1 dough round over prepared pan, allowing a 1/2-inch overhang around pan lip. Dot cheese evenly over dough; top with second dough round, allowing a 1/2-inch overhang around pan lip. Gently press overhanging dough around pan lip to seal. Trim off excess dough; discard. Tear 6 to 8 small holes in top dough layer (to allow steam to escape). Brush dough with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Place pan on preheated pizza stone; bake in preheated oven until focaccia is golden brown and bubbly, 12 to 14 minutes. Cut into squares, and serve immediately.