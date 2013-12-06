Flower of My Secret
Amada • Philadelphia All the cocktails at this Spanish tapas restaurant are named after Pedro Almodóvar films. In this case, the "secret" is rose-scented syrup. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • One 3-inch piece of cucumber—peeled, seeded and diced, plus 1 cucumber wheel
  • 1/2 ounce rose syrup
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces gin
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the diced cucumber with the rose syrup. Add ice and the gin and lime juice. Shake well; strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Stir in the club soda; garnish with the cucumber wheel.

