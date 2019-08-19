Florentine Butter Chicken

This recipe is inspired by Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis’ trip to 150-year-old Trattoria Sostanza in Florence. Cultured butter has a higher butterfat content, with a slight tang from those cultures. The butterfat gives cultured butter a slightly higher smoke point and, when combined with olive oil, gives enough cooking time to finish the chicken and the sauce simultaneously. If the butter is darkening too quickly, remove it from the heat and continue to baste with the hot butter.