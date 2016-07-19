Fleishers' Perfect Burger

For that perfect juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside burger patty, head educational butcher at Fleishers’ Craft Butchery in New York City, Bryan Mayer, suggests keeping your uncooked patties extra cold and only salting them right before they hit the heat. Both tips ensure a super-tender burger, keeping those little bits of fat and moisture inside the beef. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large nonstick griddle or cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Toast the hamburger buns cut side down on the griddle until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter.
Form the beef into four 1/4 inch-thick burgers and season with salt. Increase the heat to high and cook the patties until they are browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip, top with cheese and cook until the bottom is browned and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Transfer the patties to the bottom buns and top with butter lettuce, tomato and red onion. Spread mayonnaise and ketchup on the cut side of the top buns, if using, and serve.
Notes
For a double burger, double the amount of beef and cheese to make 8 patties.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5