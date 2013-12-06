Party Plan Have the kosher-salt-and-sea-salt base already combined. When the guests arrive, they can choose their favorite flavorings to mix in and take turns grinding their custom salt mixtures in the mortar. Note For The Gift Tag "Sprinkle these flavored salts over poultry, meat or fish before roasting or grilling. Toss with homemade croutons, mix into burgers, stir into stews or use to season cooked vegetables and pizzas. Rosemary-lavender salt works best with beef, chicken or pork as well as with artichokes. Peppercorn salt pairs nicely with beef and lamb. Citrus-fennel salt matches well with chicken, fish, lamb or turkey as well as asparagus. The seasoned salts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 year." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide
How to Make It
Combine the kosher salt and sea salt. In a mortar or a food processor, combine the salt mixture with the flavorings (see below). Grind the ingredients with a pestle or pulse until very coarsely crushed. Transfer to an airtight container. Let the flavored salt stand overnight before using.
Add 6 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons dried rosemary and 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon dried lavender flowers to the mixture of kosher salt and sea salt.
Add 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns to the mixture of kosher salt and sea salt.
Preheat the oven to 250°. Spread 6 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons of finely grated lemon zest from 10 lemons on a medium rimmed baking sheet. Bake the lemon zest for 15 minutes, or until completely dry, stirring halfway through baking. Let cool slightly. Add the dried lemon zest along with 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fennel seeds to the mixture of kosher salt and sea salt.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 4781
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5