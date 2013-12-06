Party Plan Have the kosher-salt-and-sea-salt base already combined. When the guests arrive, they can choose their favorite flavorings to mix in and take turns grinding their custom salt mixtures in the mortar. Note For The Gift Tag "Sprinkle these flavored salts over poultry, meat or fish before roasting or grilling. Toss with homemade croutons, mix into burgers, stir into stews or use to season cooked vegetables and pizzas. Rosemary-lavender salt works best with beef, chicken or pork as well as with artichokes. Peppercorn salt pairs nicely with beef and lamb. Citrus-fennel salt matches well with chicken, fish, lamb or turkey as well as asparagus. The seasoned salts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 year." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide