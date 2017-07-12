How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the onion and jalapeño, season with generous pinches of salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, using a potato masher, coarsely crush the pinto beans. Scrape the onion mixture into the bowl. Gently mix in the minced cilantro, lime juice and cumin. Fold in the cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Wrap the tortillas in a towel and microwave at high power for 1 minute, until pliable. Arrange the tortillas on a work surface and spoon 2 tablespoons of the bean filling into logs across the bottom of each tortilla. Tightly roll the tortillas around the filling and secure with toothpicks.