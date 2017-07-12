Flautas
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12 flautas
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for frying
  • 1/4 cup finely minced white onion
  • 1 medium jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained
  • 2 tablespoons minced cilantro, plus cilantro sprigs for garnishing
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
  • 12 corn tortillas
  • Sour cream, lime wedges, hot sauce and pico de gallo, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the onion and jalapeño, season with generous pinches of salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, using a potato masher, coarsely crush the pinto beans. Scrape the onion mixture into the bowl. Gently mix in the minced cilantro, lime juice and cumin. Fold in the cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Wrap the tortillas in a towel and microwave at high power for 1 minute, until pliable. Arrange the tortillas on a work surface and spoon 2 tablespoons of the bean filling into logs across the bottom of each tortilla. Tightly roll the tortillas around the filling and secure with toothpicks.

Step 4    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil over moderately high heat until shimmering, about 4 minutes. Line a wire rack with paper towels and set it in a rimmed baking sheet. Working in batches, fry the flautas, turning once with tongs, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels to drain and remove the toothpicks. Season the flautas with salt and serve warm with sour cream, lime wedges, cilantro sprigs, hot sauce and pico de gallo.

