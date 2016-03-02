Flatiron Steaks with Poblano Mash and Tomatillo Sauce
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremy Fox
April 2016

California chef Jeremy Fox reinvents steak and potatoes, adding poblanos to the mashed potatoes and topping the rich dish with a bold tomatillo sauce. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

TOMATILLO SAUCE

  • 1 1/2 pounds tomatillos, husked and rinsed
  • 1 medium onion, quartered
  • 1 tablepoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 teaspoon chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • Kosher salt

POBLANO MASH 

  • 2 baking potatoes (1 1/4 pounds), scrubbed but not peeled
  • 1 pound poblano chiles
  • 4 tablepoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream, warmed
  • Kosher salt

STEAKS

  • Four 10-ounce flatiron steaks (1 inch thick), kept at room temperature for 30 minutes
  • 2 tablepoons canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the tomatillo sauce

Preheat the oven to 450°. Put the tomatillos and onion on a foil-lined baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until charred in spots and blistered. Scrape the vegetables into a medium saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring and mashing with a wooden spoon occasionally, until almost all of the liquid has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a medium bowl. Stir in the olive oil, garlic, parsley, cilantro and sugar; season the sauce with salt.

Step 2    Make the poblano mash

Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes. Drain and cool slightly, then peel. Return the potatoes to the saucepan.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, cook the poblanos directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred all over, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel, seed and chop the poblanos.

Step 4    

Mash the potatoes with the butter and cream until well blended. Fold in the poblanos and season with salt. Keep the poblano mash warm.

Step 5    Cook the steaks

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Coat the steaks with the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned outside and medium-rare within, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain and serve with the tomatillo sauce, poblano mash and lemon wedges for squeezing over the steaks.

