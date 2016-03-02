Flatiron Steaks with Poblano Mash and Tomatillo Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the tomatillo sauce Preheat the oven to 450°. Put the tomatillos and onion on a foil-lined baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until charred in spots and blistered. Scrape the vegetables into a medium saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring and mashing with a wooden spoon occasionally, until almost all of the liquid has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a medium bowl. Stir in the olive oil, garlic, parsley, cilantro and sugar; season the sauce with salt.

Step 2 Make the poblano mash Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes. Drain and cool slightly, then peel. Return the potatoes to the saucepan.

Step 3 Meanwhile, cook the poblanos directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred all over, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel, seed and chop the poblanos.

Step 4 Mash the potatoes with the butter and cream until well blended. Fold in the poblanos and season with salt. Keep the poblano mash warm.