Flat Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine 3 cups warm water, honey, and yeast in a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment; let stand until foamy, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in oil.

Step 2 Combine flours and salt in a separate large bowl. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to yeast mixture, beating until all flour is incorporated, 10 to 12 minutes. Increase speed to medium-low, and beat until dough forms a ball and begins to pull away from sides of bowl, 6 to 8 minutes. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and knead a few times, about 30 seconds. Form dough into a ball. Lightly grease a large bowl with oil. Transfer dough to prepared bowl, and turn to coat; cover with plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Place a pizza stone on bottom rack of oven; preheat oven to 500°F (leave pizza stone in oven while oven preheats). Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Punch down dough, and cut it in half. Cut each half into 9 pieces, and roll each piece into a ball. Cover and let stand 10 minutes. Roll dough balls into 6-inch rounds. Arrange rounds on a floured work surface or on floured baking sheets; cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise until puffy, about 25 minutes.