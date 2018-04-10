Flat Bread
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 flatbreads
Food & Wine
May 2018

At Maydan restaurant in Washington, D.C., these pita-like flatbreads are served under their Turmeric and Coriander Roast Chicken, and are perfect for dipping in the many sauces on their menu. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups warm water (110°F)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for greasing
  • 6 cups (about 1 pounds 9 1/2 ounces) bread flour, plus more for rolling
  • 2 1/2 cups (about 10 ounces) whole-wheat flour
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine 3 cups warm water, honey, and yeast in a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment; let stand until foamy, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in oil.

Step 2    

Combine flours and salt in a separate large bowl. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to yeast mixture, beating until all flour is incorporated, 10 to 12 minutes. Increase speed to medium-low, and beat until dough forms a ball and begins to pull away from sides of bowl, 6 to 8 minutes. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and knead a few times, about 30 seconds. Form dough into a ball. Lightly grease a large bowl with oil. Transfer dough to prepared bowl, and turn to coat; cover with plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Place a pizza stone on bottom rack of oven; preheat oven to 500°F (leave pizza stone in oven while oven preheats). Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Punch down dough, and cut it in half. Cut each half into 9 pieces, and roll each piece into a ball. Cover and let stand 10 minutes. Roll dough balls into 6-inch rounds. Arrange rounds on a floured work surface or on floured baking sheets; cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise until puffy, about 25 minutes.

Step 4    

Using a lightly floured pizza peel, slide 3 rounds at a time onto hot pizza stone, and bake in preheated oven until rounds have puffed up and bottoms are lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve hot, or wrap in aluminum foil to keep warm.

