Flash-Grilled Beans with Lemon-Dill Aioli
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

Chef Ben Ford takes green and yellow wax beans to a new level, charring them just enough so they're still a little crunchy, and serving them with a chive-laced, lemony aioli. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced chives
  • 1 tablespoon minced dill
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3/4 pound green beans
  • 3/4 pound yellow wax beans
  • 2 shallots, sliced into rings
  • Dill and parsley sprigs, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the egg with the lemon zest and juice, Dijon mustard, garlic and water and puree until smooth. With  the machine on, drizzle in the vegetable oil and 3/4 cup of the olive oil until emulsified. Scrape the aioli into a bowl and stir  in the minced chives and dill. Season the aioli with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green and yellow beans until they are just crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and cool under running water; pat thoroughly dry.

Step 3    

Light a grill and put a perforated grill pan on it to heat. In a large bowl, toss the beans with the shallots and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread the beans on the grill pan and grill over high heat until lightly charred on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Toss and grill for 30 seconds longer. Transfer the beans to a bowl and garnish with dill and parsley sprigs. Serve with the aioli.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

