Flash-Grilled Beans with Lemon-Dill Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the egg with the lemon zest and juice, Dijon mustard, garlic and water and puree until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in the vegetable oil and 3/4 cup of the olive oil until emulsified. Scrape the aioli into a bowl and stir in the minced chives and dill. Season the aioli with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green and yellow beans until they are just crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and cool under running water; pat thoroughly dry.