Flash-Fried Chicken Carnitas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the onion with the lime zest, lime juice and a small pinch of salt; let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the onion; reserve the onion and lime juice separately.

Step 2 Meanwhile, sprinkle the chicken with 1/2 tablespoon of the adobo seasoning and arrange in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave the chicken on high power in 2-minute intervals, turning once, until just cooked through, about 7 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 3 In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the cornmeal, paprika and the remaining 2 1/2 tablespoons of adobo seasoning. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites until foamy, about 1 minute. Dip the chicken pieces in the egg whites, letting the excess drip back into the bowl, then dredge them in the flour mixture; tap off any excess.

Step 4 In a large saucepan, heat 6 cups of the oil to 400°. Fry the coated chicken pieces in 2 batches until golden brown, about 12 seconds per batch. Transfer the fried chicken to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt and pepper.