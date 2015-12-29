Flash-Fried Chicken Carnitas
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rocco DiSpirito

Chef and weight-loss guru Rocco DiSpirito is not ashamed to admit that he uses the microwave for the healthy dish here. He zaps chicken thighs before frying them so they spend less time in oil. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lime
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • Salt
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons adobo seasoning (see Note)
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup fine yellow cornmeal
  • 2 tablespoons sweet paprika
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 6 cups plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 head of iceberg lettuce, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes (about 5 ounces), halved
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 avocado, cut into wedges
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the onion with the lime zest, lime juice  and a small pinch of salt; let stand for 15 minutes. Drain the onion; reserve the onion and lime juice separately.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, sprinkle the chicken with 1/2 tablespoon of the adobo seasoning and arrange in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave the chicken on high power in 2-minute intervals, turning once, until just cooked through, about 7 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 3    

In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the cornmeal, paprika and the remaining 2 1/2 tablespoons of adobo seasoning. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites until foamy, about 1 minute. Dip the chicken pieces in the egg whites, letting the excess drip back into the bowl, then dredge them in the flour mixture; tap off any excess.

Step 4    

In a large saucepan, heat 6 cups of the oil to 400°. Fry the coated chicken pieces in 2 batches until golden brown, about 12 seconds per batch. Transfer the fried chicken to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with the cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño, the reserved onion, 3 tablespoons of the reserved lime juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; season with salt and pepper. Serve the fried chicken with the salad, avocado and lime wedges.

Notes

The Latin spice blend adobo, with garlic, oregano, pepper  and turmeric, is available at many supermarkets.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up